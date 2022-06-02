The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Industry baby Lil Nas X is getting yet another nod of approval from a major brand.

The entertainer has now signed a branding deal with M&M’s set to first debut products and initiatives later this year. The Mars brand candy hasn’t spoken much on what precisely the forthcoming deal encompasses but is happy to work with X because the two entities believe in an inclusive society.

“In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. And through the M&M’S brand we’re committed to inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging,” Mars VP of marketing Allison Miazga-Bedrick said in a statement.“Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together. Like our iconic M&M’S brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun and we are thrilled to be able to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M’S role within entertainment.”

Candy aside, the partnership shows how M&Ms supports the music industry by partnering with NBC Universal in the new music competition show American Song Contest and plans to have a presence at several warm-weather festivals this summer.

M&M’S announced by tweeting a picture of X rocking a stark white suit and silver jewelry with a rainbow of M&M’S behind him.

X gets how big of a deal it is to work with such an iconic company and is ready to cook up something sweet.

“M&M’s is iconic and I’m a huge fan of the brand,” Lil Nas X said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

To check out everything M&M’S has planned within ints musical programing, visit its digital Music Lounge.

Lil Nas X Is Cooking Up Something Sweet With M&M’S was originally published on cassiuslife.com