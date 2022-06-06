Lizzo Gives Barbie Vibes In A Pink Valentino Look At The Screening of Her Show, ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo was pretty in pink at the screening, and Q&A of her new show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls in Los Angeles. The About Damn Time singer resembled a beautiful brown barbie in a Valentino dress, matching gloves, partnered with Valentino Garavani pumps from the Fall Winter 22/23 Pink PP collection.

Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo’s pink spaghetti strap mini dress fit her at the waist and flared over her thighs. She paired the look with pink tights and opera-length gloves. Her hair featured a high ponytail with tresses hanging down in the back. She kept her accessories to a minimum with stud earrings, and her makeup was light with different shades of brown.

Lizzo’s new series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls documents her search for backup dancers. As she stated in the first episode that premiered on Amazon Prime last month, she could have gone to an agency for her dancers, but girls who look like her don’t get representation. The show follows dancers who recently competed for a chance to be one of Lizzo’s “Big Grrrl” dancers. In a NY Times interview, Lizzo speaks about her autonomy regarding her art. “I don’t have to fit into the archetypes that have been created before like Tyra Banks or Puff Daddy,” Lizzo said. “They all did it their own way, and that’s what I’m doing.” She added, “I’m just fat, and I’m just making a show about what I need.”

Catch the show on Amazon Prime.

