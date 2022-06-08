THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Made In America Festival is set to hit the City of Brotherly Love for its 10th annual event this September. We’ve gotten confirmation that the headliners will be none other than Tyler, The Creator and Reggaeton’s biggest artist, Bad Bunny.

Taking to Instagram to make the exciting announcement, Roc Nation revealed that the Grammy Award-winning rapper and the current King of Reggaeton would be headlining the two-day weekend event that’s scheduled to go down on September 3rd and September 4th at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this coming Labor Day weekend. Bad Bunny’s really coming up in the Hip-Hop world, huh?

Also scheduled to take the stage on Labor Day weekend are the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Kodak Black, Jazmine Sullivan and Key Glock, amongst many other artists.

We lowkey hope Tyler flaunts his Grammy awards on stage with some Billboard chart displays and takes some subliminals at DJ Khaled just for the heck of it. He’s earned that right. Just sayin.’

Tickets are now available for purchase on the Made In America website. Will you be heading over to the Made In America festival this September? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tyler, The Creator & Bad Bunny To Headline ‘Made In America’ Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com