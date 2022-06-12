The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba was spotted n the scene earlier this week at the Tiffany & Co. exhibition looking like a golden goddess in a Tom Ford dress hat was everything!

The gold midi dress fit the beauty like a glove and stopped just above her ankle. She paired the look with strappy heels and minimal jewelry, wearing her hair in a low, slicked back pony tail with a middle part. The designer dress currently retails for $1,900 and is definitely worth the splurge!

The gorgeous girl took to Instagram to show off her look, posting a series of photos to show off the dress from every angle.

“The most gorgeous night thank you @tiffanyandco,” she captioned the post for her 475 thousand followers. Check it out below.

She then shared another photo of the look on her IG, this time captioning the photo set, “Congratulations @tiffanyandco ,Swipe to see me try my best ”

We’re just loving this look on Sabrina!

Sabrina Elba Shined In A Gold Tom Ford Dress At The Tiffany & Co Exhibition was originally published on hellobeautiful.com