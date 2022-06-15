LO Down: Nicki Minaj Headlining Rolling Loud NYC, Verzuz Announcement & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l is back spilling all the tea! Nicki Minaj announced as headliner for day one of Rolling Loud New York City. Other notable artists like Future and ASAP Rocky were also tapped to headline the three day event.

Juelz Santana was a recent guest on Nore’s Drink Champs podcast. During his interview he stated that he would never battle fellow rapper, Memphis Bleek because he feels he’s above it musically. Lore’l has all that and more on the LO Down. Watch the full video below.

