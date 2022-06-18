Beyoncé Covers ‘British Vogue’ To Prep Us For New Album

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Queen Bey is back with a new album and stunning new look as she covers British Vogue’s July 2022 issue. The superstar singer made the world stop once again when she took to her Instagram on Thursday to announce her forthcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance, set to drop on July 29.

Hours after the announcement, Beyoncé also posted photos from the British Vogue shoot as well as the magazine’s cover that shows her sitting atop a horse while wearing a fitted black velvet gown and a dramatic feathered headpiece.

The image alludes to the singer’s next musical and visual transformation that fans have witnessed several times through her illustrious career.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, described the inspiration for the photo shoot as “a fashion fantasia spun from the tropes of club life during the last century’s final quarter.” He also added that Beyoncé “wanted to play with fashion like never before.”

The inclusion of bright lights, mirror balls, and larger-than-life headpieces for the shoot gives off an air of futuristic disco which has fans wondering what Beyoncé has in store for Renaissance.

Nevertheless, Queen Bey is back to run the world and has again captured the attention of her fans with her running theme of non-traditional album roll-outs that seem to get more captivating each time.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, Beyoncé hinted at releasing her seventh album, stating, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.”

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she added.

The July 2022 issue of British Vogue is set to hit newsstands on June 21.

Beyoncé Covers ‘British Vogue’ To Prep Us For New Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com