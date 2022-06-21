BlueBucksClan Flex Hard On New Single ‘Just Hit Me’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Today (June 21), Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan shared the flex-filled new single ‘Just Hit Me.’ You can listen to the track HERE via Out The Blue Records / Capitol Records. The unfiltered anthem is accompanied by a luxurious visual shot in and around one of the group’s live shows. You can watch the video HERE. ‘Just Hit Me’ is the first single from the group since March’s acclaimed EP ‘See The Difference.’

On ‘Just Hit Me,’ pristine synth melodies are buoyed by a bouncy bassline and percussion deeply rooted in the West Coast rap tradition. DJ handles the first verse, spitting smoothly about the privileges his lifestyle affords him. “They let me look up in the back when I can’t find things. Wearing sh*t up out the store, aint gotta iron these.” he raps. Yeezy Obama for his part, also celebrates his accession to a life of luxury, detailing all the perks that such a rise entails. We’re once again reminded of the brilliance of BlueBlucksClan’s stylish bars on this track.

The video for the ‘Just Hit Me’ was directed LewisYouNasty. It features shots of the California duo hanging in fancy cars and performing before ecstatic crowds. It’s all tied together with inventive editing, which underscores how surreal the scale of their success can feel. Above all, the clip is a showcase of their effortless camaraderie and well-earned confidence.

BlueBucksClan looks to build on the momentum of recent projects ‘See The Difference’ and ‘Clan Virus 2‘ with their latest offering. The praise for ‘Clan Virus 2’ was overwhelming with Pitchfork calling them “L.A.’s best duo.” Complex and Billboard also recently hailed them as “Rappers to Watch.” BlueBucksClan have now amassed more than 177 million streams in the US alone – a number that’s sure to only grow with the arrival of single like ‘Just Hit Me.’

