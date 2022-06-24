Kendrick Lamar Performs Virgil Abloh Tribute At Louis Vuitton SS23 Show [Video]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Louis Vuitton’s Spring Summer 2023 show was one for the books. Kendrick Lamar performed as tribute to Virgil Abloh.

As per Gentleman’s Quarterly the Compton, California native made a special appearance in what already was trending to be a magical showing by the French label. The final celebration of Virgil was opened by the marching band of Florida A&M University which was proceeded by a troop of LV flag wavers. And the cherry on top was Kung Fu Kenny who performed a medley of his verses from the front row from his most recent project from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Included in his set was “N95,” “Savior,” “Rich Spirit”, “Count Me Out,” and he closed things out by repeating “Long live Virgil.”

The runway, which resembled a yellow replica of the signature Hot Wheels loop, was also an homage to Virgil’s vision of artistic freedom (“the untainted vision of a child, not yet spoiled by societal programming”). The featured pieces ranged from garden inspired formalwear, lilac pea coats, leather moto jackets and over the top suiting with paper plane attachments.

You can view Louis Vuitton’s Spring Summer 2023 show in its’ entirety below.

