NYC’s New Roller Skating Rink, The DiscOasis, Is The Perfect Summertime Vibe

If you haven’t noticed, roller skating is making a strong comeback in NYC and is now one of the hottest activities to partake in during the summer. A new limited-time roller skating rink, The DiscOasis, is looking to take advantage of the newfound popularity of the age-old activity.

The DiscOasis Is NYC’s Hottest Ticket

Like Beyoncé sang in “BREAK MY SOUL,” “we back outside,” but we’re trying to be safe about it. Despite what many want to believe, COVID-19 is still a thing, and people are still reluctant to gather indoors to have some fun. Well, that’s where The DiscOasis comes in to save the day. It lives in the iconic Wollman Rink in Central Park.

It’s billed as a “timed-entry immersive theatrical experience that unites art, light, music, dance, live performances, roller skating, good times, and good vibes.” That is indeed accurate. We can confirm.

Based on its name, the vibes are indeed pure disco, thanks to its sound curated by its “Groovemaster,” Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers. While he won’t be in attendance physically, his presence is felt musically through the selection of tunes the special guest DJs spins while guests skate their way around the rink.

Officially launching on June 16, throughout the summer, New Yorkers and tourists can enjoy The DiscOasis Wednesday-Sunday, and opt to attend the daytime skate sessions from 10:00 am-4:30 pm or nighttime experience from 5:30-10:00 pm.

Our very own Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, was invited by The DiscOasis for a VIP nighttime experience, and it was a groove.

Not only did we get to slap on a pair of roller skates and dust off our skating skills, but there were also moments where pro-skaters/dancers touched the rink to perform choreographed routines that had everyone stopping to watch.

There is also a VIP area for attendees to chill in with its very own bar if you don’t feel like skating. Plus, if you want to dance the night away with your date, there is a separate dance floor.

How Much Does It Cost?

If you want to visit The DisOasis during the day with the family, a children’s one-hour pass will cost $17, and an adult ticket will set you back $23. If you want to skate for three hours, the prices jump to $29 for kids and $39 for adults. DiscOasis states evening tickets ” range and depending on the time of day and day in the week” begin at $29 for kids and $55 for adults.

For those who don’t want to throw on a pair of rollerskates, there is a non-skater hang pass that ” includes viewing of live theatrical performances and access to the dance floor.”

You must pay a separate $10 fee to rent skates on site.

The VIP Pass option will cost you $99 and comes with:

Dedicated check-in & skate rental line

Complimentary skate rental

Dedicated VIP area

DiscOasis swag gift

So, if you’re looking for something fun to do for date night or hang out with your friends, The DiscOasis should be on your list. To purchase tickets and get more info, head here.

