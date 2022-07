The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE



I was asked a question after posting a reel about what I eat in a day. The person wanted to know “How Clean” do I eat?

In today’s ‘Get Fit Friday Tip of the Day’ I’m sharing how clean I REALLY.

Follow me on social media for more health and fitness tips at Instagram.com/Lovejackiepaige

Get Fit Friday: What Does Eating Clean Look Like For Jackie Paige was originally published on kysdc.com