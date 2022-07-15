The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, formerly NBA YoungBoy, has been found not guilty in his Los Angeles gun trial.

YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon. The arrest in March of 2021 could’ve landed him seven years in federal prison.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

RollingStone has more on the developing details of this story:

The popular and prolific rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities recovered an FN FNX .45 caliber pistol from the floor of his Mercedes Maybach when he was arrested in Los Angeles on March 22, 2021, based on a felony gun possession warrant out of Louisiana.

Finish this story on RollingStone [here]

Although undoubtedly exciting news for the chart-topping rapper, YoungBoy isn’t out of the woods just yet. He still faces charges in Louisiana for a similar event stemming from a Baton Rouge arrest in September 2020.

We’ll have more on this story has details emerge.

The Latest:

AFAF: “My Girlfriend’s Friends Have Her Outside Too Much!”

Megan Thee Stallion Treats Herself To A Diamond Encrusted Necklace

Taste The Titanium? Skittles Manufacturer Sued By Man That Says It Can Cause Brain Damage

Lizzo Rocks 33 Afro Wigs For Her Latest Album, ‘Special’

Controversial Personality Kevin Samuels Died From High Blood Pressure

‘Euphoria”s “Ashtray” Returns For Travis Scott’s Jordan Capsule Collection Campaign

San Diego Comic-Con To Require Attendees To Wear Masks & Be Vaccinated

Racist Much?: Sesame Place Performer Catches Heat For Ignoring Black Kids

Commentary: Anti-Abortion Proponents Have Their Roots In Pre-Emancipation Era White Supremacy And Efforts To Control Black Bodies

Sesame Place Vows Bias Training As More Racist Videos Surface

NBA YoungBoy Found Not Guilty in Federal Weapon Case was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com