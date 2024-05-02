Sukihana was recently arrested in Florida on drug charges and has now spoken out about the incident and claims that what was reported was not true. The social media and reality television star says that she doesn’t sell drugs and added that the charges against her will be dropped.
Sukihana, real name Destiny Henderson, 32, was initially arrested on April 25 and was taken into custody by the North Lauderdale Police Department with her mugshot processed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Henderson was charged with possession and intent to sell MDMA (Ecstasy) and codeine and was held on $7,500 bond at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach as reported by The Miami Herald.
Taking to Instagram Live, Sukihana addressed the arrest and was very clear that she was not intending to sell drugs and added that she made more money using other methods.
“I don’t need to sell no fuckin’ dr*gs, b*tch, I’m already rich,” Sukihana is seen stating on Instagram Live. “I don’t do no motherf*ckin’ drugs, and I don’t sell no drugs. Like I said, I sell coochie.”
The “Hood Rats” artist added that the charges will later be dropped during her address.
Sukihana is using the mugshot from her arrest as part of a new merch rollout on her website, along with other items.
—
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Sukihana Addresses Recent Arrest On Drug Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working Together
-
Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown
-
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees