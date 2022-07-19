The Smithsonian’s NMAAHC Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary With A Summer Block Party

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will host its inaugural Hip Hop Block Party this summer, featuring a lineup of local and national performers and activities uplifting the origins and influence of hip hop. Read more details below.

NMAAHC announced the free event will take place August 13th with both indoor and outdoor events intended for the entire family.

The special block party will celebrate the first-ever celebration will mark the one-year anniversary of the Smithsonsian’s Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap, a collection of CDs and photos that track the evolution of hip-hop over four decades.

The day-long event will feature performances by headliner D. Smoke and highlighted performer The Halluci Nation. It will also include presentations and activities to explore hip-hop music and culture’s origins, elements, and influences.

The block party will feature performance during a daytime program and the evening. The daytime program will be hosted by Vic Jagger of Majic 102.3. The artists include the Alphabet Rockers, DMV Showcase curated by DJ Heat (featuring O-Slice, Phuzz, and YungManny), Mumu Fresh, and a live mixtape with J. Period and special guests.

There will also be a dance party following the performance with a mix by DJ Spinderella.

A local Washington, D.C., social media profile shared the news in a post last week, saying:

“The origins of hip-hop and rap rest in community where people gathered together in basements, on street corners, neighborhood dance parties and community shows to tell the stories of the people and places that brought it to life in a language all its own,” said Dwandalyn Reece, associate director for curatorial affairs at the museum, in a statement. “It is only fitting that NMAAHC celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap with a block party in our front yard.”

Tickets are free but required for entry and can be reserved on the museum’s website, beginning July 22.

