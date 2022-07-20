Ciara Shares Fun Montage Video Of Big Celebrities Singing Along To Her New Song “Jump”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara has fans and, now, some big celebrities vibing to her new single “Jump.”

On July 19, the singer took to Instagram with a fun montage video that featured a few celebrity A-listers lip-syncing along to her new hit smash.

The entertaining clip featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Natalia and Vanessa Bryant, J Balvin, La La Anthony, Latto and surprisingly, Kim Kardashian. Some fans previously questioned whether Cici was still cool with the SKIMS founder, as they have rarely been seen together over the years. Judging by the cute video, it looks like their decades-old friendship is still going strong.

Fans of the singer jumped to the comment section to rave about the star-studded montage.

“It’s the Rock eyebrow for me #STILL,” wrote one Instagram user.

While another person chimed in, “I love the support it’s amazing.”

Last week, Ciara dropped another fun video featuring some big wigs from Hollywood singing along to “Jump” during her recent visit to Italy. Actresses Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore, and Lupita Nyong’o were among the stars featured in the clip.

“Jump” is the highly anticipated follow-up to the energetic performer’s 2019 album “Beauty Marks.” On Twitter, Ciara told fans that she was “on a mission to make the world dance” following the track’s release.

Ciara’s new album may be on the horizon

According to multiple reports, the Lita founder and CEO has been busy at work completing her next studio album. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, the Grammy winner shared that the album was “coming along really good.”

“I can’t wait till that moment is here, and as soon as I have that date, I will make sure to put it out there for my fans,” she said before adding, “I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Are you loving the new song? Tell us what you think about “Jump” below.

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara

Ciara Shows Off Her ‘Wild Side’

Ciara Shares Fun Montage Video Of Big Celebrities Singing Along To Her New Song “Jump” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com