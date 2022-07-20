Slim Thug & Big Freedia Have A Conversation About Gender Identity On BET+ New Series ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Actress, comedian and culture commentator Amanda Seales shared a clip from BET+ original series, College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The video shows cast members Big Freedia and Slim Thug having an important conversation about new-age pronouns and gender identity.

Amanda Seales shares the one-minute clip featuring the two artists with the caption, “Really appreciate this conversation between @bigfreedia+ @slimthug ! This is community! Curiosity coupled with compassion! We are stronger as an, US!”

Slim Thug approached his castmate Big Freedia asking about how to address them.

“Since we here, I’ve never been able to kick it with no one like you,” Slim Thug says to Big Freedia. “So, I need to know the proper pronouns and stuff.”

Big Freedia takes a moment to response before saying, “Well, I’m ya brista. So, I’m gender fluid. I don’t have a pronoun.”

They go on to share that pronouns is considered “new age stuff” and it’s new for them too.

“With my homies in New Orleans, the hood boys, I’m they bro,” Big Freedia describes his relationships. “To my girls, I’m they sista. To my kids, straight and gay, I’m they mom. To my blood sister, I’m her brother. And when she want me to be her sister, I’m her sister.”

The two go onto discuss how the new conversations surrounding gender identity is based in a lack of knowledge, which Slim Thug is evidently open to learning more.

“Really on the cool. It’s just lack of knowledge,” Slim Thug says. “We don’t know what will offend people or not.”

Big Freedia adds, “Our natural instincts sometimes be the wrong wording and sometimes it can offend people, but when you don’t know you don’t know.”

In the confessional, Slim Thug adds how being on the show and in the house is allowing him to step outside his comfort zone.

“So being in this house is definitely a different experience,” he adds. “So it gives me an opportunity to step out my box and meet new people.”

We love this conversation. Have you all tuned into BET+ College Hill return with its Celebrity Edition? The series is streaming on BET+ now.

Watch the clip from Big Freedia and Slim Thug’s conversation below:

Slim Thug & Big Freedia Have A Conversation About Gender Identity On BET+ New Series ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ was originally published on globalgrind.com