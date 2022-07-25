The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

In a time where everyone wants to get a BBL and enhance their butts, GloRilla has taken a stance that she will not be apart of that wave.

Different Twitter accounts suggested that GloRilla get a BBL, and some even left comments like, “Glorilla should get a bbl”. One said, “How long do you think it will take GloRilla to get a BBL?” Another wrote: “GloRilla one hit away from a BBL.”

The FNF rapper took to her instagram stories and wrote, “No Im not getting a bbl. I already feel like the thickest bit in da world”. One thing about rappers, they have a control and influence over their listeners and watchers. To stand above the trend and not to succumb to the plastic surgery peer pressure, was a powerful stance GloRilla took.

Others shortly followed up after and admired GloRilla’s position of loving her natural self and not altering her body. Supa Cent stepped into the, comments and said, “She’s built perfect.”

In just a short amount of time, the world fell in LOVE with Big Glo. Her FNF single became like the summer anthem. After singing to CMG with Yo Gotti, she just took off on the charts! In a statement with Billboard, she said, “I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point, and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG. I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me, and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

GloRilla Says She is Not Getting a BBL, Despite Body Shaming Comments was originally published on rnbphilly.com