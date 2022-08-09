The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Fetty Wap was arrested yesterday (Monday August 8) for waving a gun and threatening to kill a man during a Facetime video call.

The New Jersey rapper was out on bond from a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. His $500,000 bond has been revoked.

One of the conditions of his release was that he “must not possess a firearm, destructive device, or other weapon.”

VIA | CNN

Prosecutors accuse Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, of violating those conditions during a December 11 FaceTime call in which he was allegedly seen holding a gun and threatening to kill an unnamed man, according to an affidavit supporting revocation filed in the Eastern District Court of New York.

Fetty Wap Arrested, Bond Revoked, After Threatening Man on Facetime was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com