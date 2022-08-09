HomeCelebrity News

Fetty Wap Arrested, Bond Revoked, After Threatening Man on Facetime

 
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Fetty Wap was arrested yesterday (Monday August 8) for waving a gun and threatening to kill a man during a Facetime video call.

The New Jersey rapper was out on bond from a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. His $500,000 bond has been revoked.

One of the conditions of his release was that he “must not possess a firearm, destructive device, or other weapon.”

VIA | CNN

Prosecutors accuse Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, of violating those conditions during a December 11 FaceTime call in which he was allegedly seen holding a gun and threatening to kill an unnamed man, according to an affidavit supporting revocation filed in the Eastern District Court of New York.

Finish this story [here]

We’ll update this story as more news is made available.

