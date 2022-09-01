Fugees Reunion Tour Halted Due To Pras Michel’s Connection To Jho Low?

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

For fans around the world waiting to learn when the Fugees reunion world tour will make a stop in their part of the world, it appears those plans are largely put on hold. According to a new report, group member Pras Michel and his ongoing federal money laundering case will prevent him from leaving the country thus ending the tour.

Puck News published a report pointing to the legal ordeal of Pras Michel, who is connected to Malaysian businessman and socialite Jho Low. Low was cozy with many of Hollywood and entertainment elites but became the target of a money laundering scheme that allegedly stole billions from Malaysia’s 1MDB fund.

According to charges levied by the federal prosecutors in the United States, Michel worked in Low’s stead to allegedly funnel millions of dollars into Barack Obama’s initial presidential campaign in 2012 by way of straw donations. Michel also reportedly attempted to use his influence to sway former President Donald Trump to exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui back to his homeland. Wengui fled China in 2014 in order to avoid corruption charges according to reports.

The outlet adds in its reporting that Michel and the Justice Department entered negotiations surrounding the rapper’s bail conditions but eventually led to a decision to bar Michel from leaving the country.

Pras Michel is due in court on November 4 in Washington, D.C. to face the aforementioned charges.

