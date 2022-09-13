Her Baby Daddy Still Has Access To Her Ring Camera!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from a listener named Devon who says that he doesn’t want to interfere with his girlfriend’s co-parenting relationship between her and her sons father. He admits it seems to a healthy one with little to no drama but a recent incident has him rethinking it all!

Devon says her baby daddy has access to the cameras in her home and although they don’t live together just yet, he still finds it inappropriate. She say’s its only so the father can keep an eye on their 11-year-old son when she’s away but he’s not buying it! What do you think? Listen to what the hustlers had to say at home below.

