Mothers Share Their Black Daughter’s Reactions To Halle Bailey Being A Black Ariel

Last Friday, Disney sent the internet into sheer excitement when they revealed the long-awaited trailer for the live-action reprise of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.

The electrifying trailer was a hit among young Black girls across social media, who were mesmerized upon seeing Bailey portray “Ariel” in the short teaser.

Sweet videos circulating on Twitter capture a slew of young Black girls “blind reacting” to the live-action trailer, which features a quick glimpse of Bailey as Ariel singing the film’s iconic song “Part of Your World.”

“Mommy! She’s brown like me!,” one little girl says in a video posted by TikTok user nickyknackpaddywack. Another sweet video uploaded to the platform captured a toddler, named Emery beaming with excitement when she saw Bailey appear on the screen.

“I think she’s brown!” young Emery said in the short clip. “Brown Ariel is cute.” In another video uploaded by TikTok user jendayis682, a young girl asks her mother if Ariel is “actually Black” in the original story. “In this ‘Little Mermaid’ she will be,” the girl’s mother responds. In the caption of the emotional clip, the TikTok user went into detail about the power of representation in movies and films for young Black children.

“Do you understand how it feels for our babies to see themselves in the fairy tales that the world said wasn’t made for them,” she wrote, while clapping back on some of the negative remarks that surfaced upon revealing Bailey as the popular Disney character. “Say what you want and complain all you want I hear nothing over the joy and excitement this little girl has overseeing a person that represents her.”

Halle Bailey reacts to the adorable videos

Halle Bailey took to Twitter to thank fans after all of the sweet reaction videos took the internet by storm.

“People have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and I’m in truly in awe this means the world to me,” the singer wrote.

In a follow-up post, Bailey said one video even made her burst into tears. The singer reposted a clip of a little Black girl who lit up with excitement upon seeing her as the “real Ariel” in the trailer.

“k I just sobbed watching this thanks,” Bailey, 22, added. “She’s so sweet.”

