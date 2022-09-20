Selena Gomez & Apple Original Films Announce Documentary Feature Film ‘My Mind & Me’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This week (September 20), Apple and Selena Gomez announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,’ directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light. Check out the trailer below.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time – the iconic, critically acclaimed film ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare,’ still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.

This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.’

Gomez took to her Instagram to share the news with fans.

Follow @AppleTVPlus to join the conversation on social and get updates on #MyMindAndMe.

