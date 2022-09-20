BLEU & Nicki Minaj “Love In The Way,” NBA YoungBoy “Like A Jungle” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Getting a Nicki Minaj feature is no easy feat so when an artist does in fact land a Nicki Minaj guest appearance on a track you best believe they gotta take advantage and shoot a video for it.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Love In The Way,” BLEU finds himself in a Wakanda-ish atmosphere where Black royalty reigns supreme and of course Nicki Minaj sits upon her throne like the Queen she is. Pretty dope video.

Meanwhile NBA YoungBoy puts himself in a casket for his clip to “Like A Jungle” where he lays down the vocals to the track in his garage that has a microphone stand as well as a workout bench. Gotta be annoying to move all those things whenever he wants to take out one of his cars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Crook & Joell, Mother Nature, and more.

BLEU & NICKI MINAJ – “LOVE IN THE WAY”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “LIKE A JUNGLE (OUT NUMBERED)”

CROOK & JOELL – “HEATWAVE”

SAUCE WALKA – “I SIP LINES”

MOTHER NATURE – “CRYSTAL CADILLAC”

SEVYN STREETER – “23”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “JAY & TWAN 1”

CURLY SAVV – “EBK”

BIZZY BANKS – “I CAN’T”

