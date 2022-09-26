Sweetie Pie’s Last Location Closed Over The Weekend

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The last location of Robbie Montgomery’s Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closed over the weekend.

Montgomery announced on Instagram that the beloved eatery will close its doors on Sept. 25. In a sign posted at the restaurant, it says that they will be shutting down “to make room for the more than four hundred million dollar Cochran Veterans Hospital expansion.”

This news comes days after her son, Tim Norman, was convicted of murder-for-hire after arranging the 2016 murder of his nephew and Montgomery’s grandson, Andre Montgomery. Before his murder, Norman, 41, took out a $450,000 fraudulent life insurance on Montgomery and tried to cash it in after his death.

He orchestrated this plan with the help of Terica Ellis, who lured Montgomery outside where he was shot by Travell Anthony Hill. Norman paid Ellis $10,000 and paid Hill $5,000. Norman took out the life insurance with the help of Waiel "Wally" Rebhi Yaghnam. All of his accomplices have pleaded guilty to their charges, according to the Department Of Justice. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire. Ellis pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire conspiracy charge. Yaghnam pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud conspiracy. Robbie Montgomery hasn't commented on her son's conviction. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Montgomery had a feeling Norman was plotting against him. "TIM IS AFTER ME OR SOMETHING," he texted his grandmother. "I'm not just bout to be sitting in STL (when) I know Tim got people looking for me." They all starred on the OWN reality show, Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, which premiered in 2011. The show followed Robbie Montgomery, a former Ikette with Ike and Tina Turner, as she ran her family business in St. Louis and Mississippi. Norman managed all of the restaurants. It was canceled in 2018 after five seasons. This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Sweetie Pie’s Last Location Closed Over The Weekend was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com