New Report Reveals Why Myles Garrett’s Porsche Flipped In A One-Car Accident

Myles Garrett is thankfully home after being involved in a car crash Monday, September 26.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end was driving home after practice, and while in Sharon Township, about 40 miles south of Cleveland, his car flipped.

But now that the 26-year-old is physically okay after the one-car crash, many wondered what exactly happened. And it turns out –according to the NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero– he swerved on a wet road while attempting to avoid hitting an animal and overcorrected, which caused his Porsche to flip multiple times.

Garrett and a passenger were transported to the hospital with what Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago called “non-life-threatening injuries” after the crash was discovered just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

“When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off the right side of the roadway with rollover damage,” Santiago told CNN.

The accident was also confirmed by Garrett’s agent Nicole Lynn, who tweeted that he was alert and responsive.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated,” Lynn said in the statement. “The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

The crash is still under investigation, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol does not suspect any foul play, intoxication, or drugs are involved. The three-time Pro-Bowler and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time, too.

The Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday, the Browns are taking on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday as they look to improve their 2-1 record.

