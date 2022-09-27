Niecy Nash Gives Us Style Goals In An All White Ensemble

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash is one of our favorite fashion girls and the beauty just took to Instagram to show off another look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the talented actress donned an all-white ensemble that was everything! The La Points dress featured a deep v neckline and feathers at the sleeves and fit her like a glove. She paired the look with Nardi Venezia jewelry which matched the elegant look perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in an up ‘do with a side swoop bang to show off her flawless face.

Although the photos were used in the LA Times, the starlet also shared the look on her Instagram page for her millions of followers, captioning the photo set, “LA | TIMES x Hollywood Glamour Had the best conversation with Meredith Blake @latimes read all about it! . Niecy Nash Betts”

Check out the photo carousel below.

The beauty’s 3.2 million Instagram fans were completely in love with this fashionable look and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “It’s giving chicccccc! So beautiful ,” wrote one of the actress’ followers while another commented with, “I love it friend! Looking EXPENSIVE! ”

Niecy does look great! What do you think about this elegant look?

