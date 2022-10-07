Kodak Black Is Big Mad That Latto Won Song Of The Year At BET Hip Hop Awards

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kodak Black is having a hell of a comeback run. But the fact that Latto won the trophy he thought he should of won got him in his feelings.

As spotted on Complex the Pompano Beach, Florida native has been very vocal about the recent BET Hip Hop Awards. Latto’s “Big Energy” won for Song Of The Year and he took to Instagram Live to share his opinion on it. “Why y’all ain’t make my sh*t tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. This whole sh*t looked like a damn plot,” he exclaimed. “Then I look at the ‘gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don’t give him that sh*t. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.”

He went on to get deep in his petty bag and lowkey claim that he had romantic relations with Yung Miami saying “my cheeks before Diddy.” Later on Latto seemingly responded to Kodak’s criticism and tweeted “What kinda frappuccino I look like I taste like???” Not missing a step he also took to Twitter and alleged she took home the trophy because she is a woman. “The Woman Empowerment Sh*t Kool ! Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It !” he wrote. “Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt.”

He went on to theorize that Drake and Future should have won over Latto and suggest that BET should terminate their Senior Vice President of Music from the network. “Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!!. Dat Stupid Ass Song Ain’t Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST ‘F*** N***a Free’ Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think ‘SONG OF THE YEAR’ Mean ????”

You can watch Kodak Black discuss the situation below.

