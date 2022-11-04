Watch The Mesmerizing Trailer For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It looks like Rihanna season is in full effect!

A week after her highly anticipated return to the airwaves with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack, the global icon is making sure her name stays in our brains.

This week (November 4), the official trailed for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video was released. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9, and the latest Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

You can watch the trailer below.

A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. The trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more, all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks—which will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

Hop in the comments and let us know how you think the trailer’s looking.

