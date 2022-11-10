Raekwon & Ghostface Killah Team With KITH & The Knicks For New Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

OG Hip-Hoppers rejoice, for one of the greatest duos of all time is about to collaborate with street brand KITH and the New York Knicks for a capsule collection that’ll take you back to the late ’90s.

Recently, it was revealed that KITH would once again be collaborating with the New York Knicks for a new line of fresh attire, and to amp up the drop of the new collection, Hip-Hop legends Raekwon The Chef and Ghostface Killah have been tapped to promote the team up. And RAGU (Rae and Ghost United) did not disappoint.

Taking to the floor of Madison Square Garden, Rae and Ghost dropped a freestyle bigging up Knicks history while rocking some dope pieces from the upcoming capsule collection.

Dropping lines like “With more power than Julius Randle, we patient / A Knickerbocker, street adjacent Anthony Mason / Elite Doctor, the feet basic, Ewing’s on / We speak gracious / Ball front like Jalen Brunson / The elder statesman,” Rae and Ghost spit the kind of bars that Hip-Hoppers and Knicks fans can appreciate.

This joint went hard.

Previous Hip-Hop artists tapped to take part in the KITH and Knicks collaborations included Dip Set back in 2020 and The Lox in 2021. Both collections were dope as well.

Check out Raekwon and Ghostface do their thing for KITH below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the Knicks capsule collection when it drops in the comments section below.

