Headkrack & Lore’l Talk Trevor Noah’s Departure With Symone Sanders

Trevor Noah recently announced his departure from The Daily Show after a 7 year run. During his farewell speech he credited his success to the Black Women in his life. Headkrack and Lore’l talked with @SymoneMSNBC to give their thoughts.

Nationally Syndicated Radio Host for The Morning Hustle, Lore’L and Host of The Morning Hustle and Dish Nation Headkrack are in the #ReGroup! Hear what they had to say below!

