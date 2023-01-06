AFAF: “I Waited Ninety Days For Sex & It’s Trash!”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from an anonymous DM! She waited for sex and now regrets it because he’s trash in the bedroom.

Everyone has different rules and regulations when it comes to how long you wait to have sex with a new love interest. Some say 90 days and some have found long-lasting relationships from having relations on the first night! Our writer says she thought making him wait 90 days for sex would help her discover if he really was interested but the tables quickly turned.

“Hey Morning Hustle I been talking to this guy for a little over three months and the sex has not been successful. My I thought the first time it maybe it was nerves but after the third time, its giving it might never get better!”

