THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are back outside. The couple made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

As per Buzz Feed News, the star duo walked in unexpectedly to the ceremony. They walked in as Jennifer Coolidge presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV series, so their entrance left everyone in attendance in awe. As expected, A$AP and Rihanna were dressed to the nines. RiRi wore a dramatic black gown by Schiaparelli Couture and complimented the dress with a white gold and diamond necklace and matching earrings. Pretty Flaco kept it formal with a double breasted black suit and his signature braids were freshly done.

While Rihanna didn’t take home the award for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she still owned the room. So much so host Jerrod Carmichael made sure to jokingly ask about her very delayed follow up album R8. “You know what? Honestly, only because I see Rihanna is here, and I’m gonna say… I’m gonna say something very controversial that… I will actually get in trouble for this: Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

You can see their interaction below.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The post A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Make Surprise Appearance At 2023 Golden Globes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Make Surprise Appearance At 2023 Golden Globes was originally published on hiphopwired.com