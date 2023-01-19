Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make It Official On Her Birthday

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lot of new couples came out to the public over the weekend and Lore’l is running them down!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

First up, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday with a star studded party in Hollywood. The pics hit the net shortly after the Snowfall star posted his own dedication to the beauty in his Instagram stories. Black Twitter seemed to eat it up calling Lori Harvey the Thanos of relationships due to her long list of fine men she’s dated in the past.

Not to outdone Michael B. Jordan, Harvey’s ex who just so happened to throw her a surprise party for only last year is allegedly dating 26-year-old Brazilian model, Amber Jepsen. Lore’l has this and more on the Lo Down.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE