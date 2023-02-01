The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Latto appeared on ABC’s The Bachelor Monday night rocking a $2,690 Proenza Schouler Jacquard Coat as a dress, and honey looked snatched!

Latto is a vibe that we simply can’t get enough of. The “Big Energy” rapper appeared on the popular television show, The Bachelor, decked out in designer threads from head to toe. She stunned in a navy blue and gold Proenza Schouler Jacquard Coat that she wore as a dress. Latto matched the look with brown Gianvito Rossi BIJOUX sandals and a Jacquemus Le Chiquito Moyen Leather Tote. The artist accessorized her look with a gold chain necklace, small gold hoop earrings, and black nails. Latto wore her brown hair straight with a side part and precision bangs. Her makeup was done up in a soft, glam beat to match her classy look.

Latto posted the look to her Instagram page with the caption, “Did y’all catch me on The Bachelor helping Zach with his first date .” Her followers went crazy in her comment section, praising her appearance and her cameo on the show. “This is actually very iconic ,” wrote one follower. While another follower gave her look props, “Now this a look. Dark hair is your thing.”

We love seeing Latto get her bag in a variety of ways and looking good while doing so. What do you think of her ensemble? Fly or no?

Latto Is Snatched On The Bachelor In A $2,690 Proenza Schouler Jacquard Coat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com