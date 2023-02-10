Idris Elba Must Track Down A Serial Killer In The First Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Another reason we don’t need Idris Elba to play James Bond, he has Luther. The first trailer for Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun has arrived and will see Elba reprise the role of the detective.

The long-awaited standalone film features Elba as the complicated detective John Luther who starred in the BBC crime drama series that ran for five seasons on the network.

Per Deadline, the plot for the film reads:

A gruesome serial killer terrorizes London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

The trailer starts with returning character DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley) learning that Elba’s Luther has broken out of prison not just because he doesn’t like being behind bars but because he wants to catch the cyber psychopath (Andy Serkis) that has eluded him.

Luther is determined to capture the serial killer who is terrorizing London by any means. Still, he will also have his fellow coppers, led by Cynthia Erivo, trying to bring him back in.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is produced by Netflix in association with BBC. Jamie Payne directs, with Neil Cross penning the script. Cross and Elba, along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready, are producers of the film for Chernin Entertainment.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will play in some theaters on February 24 and debut exclusively on Netflix on March 10.

Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix

Idris Elba Must Track Down A Serial Killer In The First Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com