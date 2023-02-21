Congrats are in order for Da Brat and her wife as they share their pregnancy announcement with photos and the caption “BLESSINGS all 2023.”
She revealed to PEOPLE about expecting with Jesseca “Judy: Harris-Dupart, even though she didn’t think “it was in the cards for me”.
“It’s been quite a journey,” says Da Brat, admitting that at 48, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”
According to the couple, they chose an anonymous donor and will chronicle the pregnancy in Season 3 of their WE TV series “Brat Loves Judy.”
Congrats to the parents-to-be!
Da Brat Reveals She's Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart
