Ray J’s complicated relationship with his wife Princess Love, just got a bit more complex.

The R&B singer filed for the Los Angeles court system to dismiss their divorce, which means they’re giving it another shot at love. If you weren’t counting, this marks the third time the couple has had a change of heart.

The first time came in 2020 when Princess requested a legal split after Ray J allegedly left her and their 1-year-old daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train Awards while pregnant.

When she was left alone, she took to social media to air her grievances with her husband.

“Yes I can fly home..I have my own money. But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on….”

After Ray admitted his wrongdoings, the couple got back together and quieted the idea of a divorce. Then just months later, roles flipped, and Ray filed for divorce, asking for joint custody of their two children.

He called off that divorce in March 2021 and took to social media to talk about the hard work he’d do to get his family back.

“HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH,” Ray J wrote on Instagram at the time. “I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!”

But according to TMZ, he filed again when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. Hopefully, the third time’s a charm.

Ray J & Princess Love Call Off Divorce For The 3rd Time was originally published on cassiuslife.com