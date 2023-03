Yung Miami Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Jumpsuit At Rolling Loud

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Yung Miami hit the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival over the weekend and was absolutely serving in a monochromatic look and we’re swooning!

The gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style in the sexy sheer and yellow jumpsuit look that was sure to show off her toned and curvy frame. The vibrant look featured yellow sparkles throughout and a keyhole neckline to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with yellow thigh high boots, yellow, feathery sleeves and an oversized yellow feather hat to further add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a long, sleek and straight style that showed off her stunning face which adorned natural looking makeup to enhance her natural beauty while serving face and body for her fashionable slay.

Check it out below.

The beauty also shared the effortless look in a photo dump on Instagram as she posed for a few shots in front of a white back drop and of course, included a few photos from her stellar performance to show off her look from all angles.

“ROLLING LOUD!” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

It’s official Yung Miami just doesn’t miss when it comes to giving us style goals and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down when it comes to serving LEWKS anytime soon!

What do you think about the rapper’s latest on stage look?

