Cardi B got stylish over the weekend in an orange knit dress alongside her son, Wave Set Cephus. The rapper shared her fashionable slay with her millions of Instagram followers and gave us style and mommy goals in the process.
I mean, is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s style like we are? We’re just loving this casual look on the global superstar and can’t wait to see more of her killer style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?
Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
The Morning Hustle & TV One 'Asking For A Friend' Sweepstakes'
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
6 Times Texas A&M University Coach Sydney Carter Served Fierce Style From The Sideline
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Women Winning: Support The Ladies Dominating Rap Music Right Now
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Lore'l Didn't Call Michael B. Jordan "Corny" & We Have The Receipts From 'The Undressing Room' Podcast