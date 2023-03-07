‘Love & Lockup’ Breakout Star Monique Talks About Derek Loving Her Despite Her Size

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Monique and Derek are breakout stars from this season of Love After Lockup. Every week, viewers tune in to watch the unlikely duo figure out…well… love after lockup. Derek did a nine-year bid in prison where he met Monique and the two pen pals developed a relationship that has withstood harsh criticism about their polar opposite appearances. Monique is a beautiful plus-size woman and Derek is a petite man with a big personality. The couple recently stopped by Angela Yee’s new show Way Up where they opened up about their union and the public’s reaction to their size difference.

During the candid interview, it’s clear Monique and Derek have chemistry despite critics refusing to believe Monique could land a man like Derek because of her weight.

“TV don’t really show a plus size woman being loved correctly, especially by a man who is attractive,” explained Monique. The reality TV star explained she was insecure when she was young, but not in her older age “I don’t have trouble finding a man. People think I was peddling through penpal websites to find a man.”

It was recently revealed, in a separate interview with Carlos King, Derek cheated on Monique approximately 10 times since being home from his sentence. He specifically talked about the high-speed chase with a love affair gone wrong behind Monique’s back. The couple also addressed the viral clip of Derek ordering $500 worth of food from a restaurant.

‘I don’t like how that became a big thing. This is the man I love and care about, even if he came home and wanted to try everything on the menu I will get that for him. I will not deprive him of anything.”

If you’ve been keeping up with Monique and Derek since day one of this season, Derek’s sisters have been a thorn in the couple’s side. According to Derek, his family thought he had a “type” that Monique didn’t fit. But Derek reassured them he loves Monique and is with her because of her principles, love, and loyalty.

Derek’s sister went on to accuse Derek of outing her as a transwoman during the interview. However, fans quickly defended Derek and how he talked positively about her transition.

Watch the full interview, below:

