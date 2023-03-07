‘I’m A Virgo’: Boots Riley To Release New Coming Of Age Comedy Series

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for the buzzing coming-of-age comedy series I’m A Virgo, starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome.

Written and produced by filmmaker Boots Riley, the hilarious seven-episode series follows the life of Cootie, a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world, according to a press release. Along his wild and fantastical journey, Cootie forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins. I’m A Virgo is a darkly-comedic and mythical odyssey that takes viewers on a ride for all of the twists and turns Cootie encounters along the way.

The world premiere of I’m A Virgo is set to take place at the year’s SXSW Film & TV Festival on Saturday.

Fans can expect to see the series hit Prime Video over the summer in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

According to the press release, the exciting series features a star-studded cast including Star Trek: Prodigy actor Brett Gray, Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Kara Young and Cruel Summer’s Allius Barnes. Olivia Washington, Mike Epps and Carmen Ejogo will also appear in the upcoming project.

Boots Riley, who rose to fame as the leader of the hip-hop band The Coup in the 1990s, has become a household name in the film industry for his projects heavily centered on the Black American experience and issues involving social justice and poverty. The activist and Oakland native made his directorial debut in 2018 with Sorry to Bother You, starring Lakeith Stanfield. The film received praise for its hilariously scary look at the challenges of capitalism and the great lengths many people of color often go through to obtain success in the workplace.

Fans are eager to see what Riley will bring with his latest offering.

Jharrel Jerome has captivated viewers in films like When They See Us and Moonlight with his stunning portrayals. The bright star may have found an interesting match working with Riley on this next project and we can’t wait to see how their relationship translates onscreen.

I’m A Virgo is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun (Gotham). Jerome also serves as a producer on the project.

Check out the trailer above. Will you be watching?

