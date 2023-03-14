Ohio Pursues Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern

According to NBC4i, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a civil lawsuit against railroad company Norfolk Southern. In the announcement, Yost called the incident at a press conference “entirely avoidable.”
When commenting on Norfolk Southern Yost stated “This derailment was completely avoidable, The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate through Ohio and Ohioans for many years to come.” Yost also claimed that Norfolk Southern put profits over the people’s safety.
The lawsuit also states that Ohio is seeking Norfolk Southern to cover damages, including environmental impacts and the impacts on Ohioans.
Watch the press conference below:
