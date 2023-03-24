Mile High Mayhem: Frontier Airlines Passenger Physically Dragged Off Plane Following In-Flight Fracas

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another passenger acting the hell up on an airplane.

As seen on the New York Post’s website, a woman had to be dragged off an airplane by four cops by her limbs after threatening physical harm to another passenger and trying to bite a police officer.

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, Texas, was caught in 4K acting a damn fool on a Frontier Airlines flight heading to Philadelphia on Tuesday while it was still on the tarmac at Miami International.

“During the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane. Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement. We defer to the Miami-Dade Police Department for additional information,” a statement from Frontier Airlines read.

Per The New York Post:

“I’ll beat you the f–k up. What you trying to be on,” Kim yelled at a male passenger. “I’m going to rock your s**t.”

“‘If you’re real, show me what’s up. I’m going to beat you the f–k up on this s–t, I guarantee you, I guarantee you,’ she continued.

“You’re not even from Philly,” she said to the man at one point, as a woman tried to intervene.

Kim could then be seen refusing to leave the plane after a crew member tried to defuse the situation, with police later called in to remove her.

When law enforcement showed up to diffuse the situation, Kim began to “struggle, pushing and pulling” as Miami-Dade Police tried to arrest her.

Local 10 News reports that Kim scratched one officer and tried to bite and kick another, knocking an officer down during the entire ordeal.

A passenger got footage of Kim being carried away by a group of officers through the plane window like a “rag doll” while attempting to put her in the back of a police cruiser.

Kim Is Looking At A Bevy of Charges For Her Unruly Behavior

According to Miami cops, Kim is facing two charges of battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting an officer with violence. Both are felonies.

She is also looking at three misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer and a trespassing charge and is currently out of jail after posting bond.

It sounds like she needs to be on the no-fly list as well.

Photo: Newsday LLC / Getty

