SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot have announced a spicy collaboration for the kids who grew up eating the OG meal that are now adults! Mieka Burns, vice president of meals and sauces at the Campbell Soup Company, stated “Through this collaboration, we’re excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying.”
The new flavor was made with millennials in mind and described as O-shaped pasta in tomato and cheese sauce with a mild-medium heat level.
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot will be available for $1.59 at retailers nationwide this spring.
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot Announce Collaboration was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
