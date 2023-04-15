The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is not letting up! All of her latest looks have sent us into a frenzy and over the weekend, the rapper took to Instagram once again to leave us speechless when she dropped a photo dump showing off her new hair color and toned body in the process.

Taking to the platform, the self proclaimed “hot girl” shared a multi photo IG carousel of herself as she showed off her new honey blonde colored locs. The beauty modeled the new hair color while rocking a cropped white t shirt and black briefs while she posed on her bed, giving off cozy and chill vibes.

She wore her hair in its naturally curly state as the tight coils framed her stunning face, which of course was beat to perfection. The beauty shared the post with her 30 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the stunning photo set with an emoji to let the new look speak for itself.

Check out the post below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Meg’s new hair color as many of her followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Body is bodying, hair is hairing, skin is skinning, Happy is happying, love to see it,” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented, “SHE’S BACK .”

We absolutely love to see it!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com