Lil Durk Lil Durk and Amazon Music are collaborating in providing two Chicago students with a $50,000 scholarships each to attend Howard University. The two winners were announced during his performance at HU’s Spring 2023 YardFest.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
The two students were chosen from a group of 20 who took part in Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program. In addition to that, the Chicago native will contribute $250,000 to Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence Grant aka the GRACE Grant, a program designed to assist students in need of tuition assistance. See more about the GRACE Grant in the video below.
Apply for Howard’s GRACE Grant Here
Click Here For More Information on Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program
READ MORE:
- White Student Sues Howard University For Racial Discrimination After He Was Expelled
- Multiple HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats On First Day of Black History Month
- The SAT Exam Is Set To Get Shorter And Go Digital By 2024
- NCCU Program Aims To Increase Representation Of Black Male Teachers
- Usher’s Nonprofit Receives $500K Endowment To Advance Youth Financial Literacy Initiative
- Howard University Receives Largest Alumni Donation In Its 154-Year History
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
XXL 2023 Freshman Class Predictions