The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

With his next album, The Couse of The Inevitable 3 set to release sometime within the next few weeks, Lloyd Banks is going to be releasing some new work in the leadup to its release with it some new videos.

Coming through with his latest visuals to “Invisible,” Blue Hefner takes it back to the streets of the Big Apple in which he and his G-Unit team once reigned supreme and sets the block ablaze with his bars and signature Boy Wonder flow. Banks will still give y’all a bang for your buck.

Back on the West Coast, Snoop Dogg takes Beb Rexha on a fantastic voyage and in their clip to “Satellite” the Doggfather introduces Bebe to his good friend, Mary Jane, and what ensues is an animated adventure that transcends reality, space and time.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jackson Wang and Ciara, Kali Uchis, and more.

LLOYD BANKS – “INVISIBLE”

BEBE REXHA & SNOOP DOGG – “SATELLITE”

JACKSON WANG & CIARA – “SLOW”

KALI UCHIS – “MOONLIGHT”

DABOII – “LONG LIVE THEZE”

FATLIP & BLU – “GANGSTA RAP”

BLXCKIE – “RONDA”

IDK – “MR. POLICE”

The post Lloyd Banks “Invisible,” Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg “Satellite” & More | Daily Visuals 4.25.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lloyd Banks “Invisible,” Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg “Satellite” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com