With his next album, The Couse of The Inevitable 3 set to release sometime within the next few weeks, Lloyd Banks is going to be releasing some new work in the leadup to its release with it some new videos.
Coming through with his latest visuals to “Invisible,” Blue Hefner takes it back to the streets of the Big Apple in which he and his G-Unit team once reigned supreme and sets the block ablaze with his bars and signature Boy Wonder flow. Banks will still give y’all a bang for your buck.
Back on the West Coast, Snoop Dogg takes Beb Rexha on a fantastic voyage and in their clip to “Satellite” the Doggfather introduces Bebe to his good friend, Mary Jane, and what ensues is an animated adventure that transcends reality, space and time.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jackson Wang and Ciara, Kali Uchis, and more.
LLOYD BANKS – “INVISIBLE”
BEBE REXHA & SNOOP DOGG – “SATELLITE”
JACKSON WANG & CIARA – “SLOW”
KALI UCHIS – “MOONLIGHT”
DABOII – “LONG LIVE THEZE”
FATLIP & BLU – “GANGSTA RAP”
BLXCKIE – “RONDA”
IDK – “MR. POLICE”
The post Lloyd Banks “Invisible,” Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg “Satellite” & More | Daily Visuals 4.25.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Lloyd Banks “Invisible,” Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg “Satellite” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Drake’s Thirst Trap Has Twitter Clowning His Alleged Surgically Enhanced Abs
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
So Long, Saint: Reactions To “Snowfall” Series Finale
-
Phil Jackson Says He Stopped Watching NBA Games Because Of Black Lives Matter “Politics,” Twitter Roasts Him