16-Year-Old Dennis Barnes Receives $9M in Scholarships, Setting New World Record [LISTEN]

Talk about black excellence! High school senior Dennis Barnes sets a new Guinness World Record after accumulating over $9 million in college scholarships!
The 16-year-old scholar currently attends the International High School of New Orleans. He is the National Honor Society President, fluent in Spanish, and has a nearly perfect grade point average.
“I started and didn’t realize where I was going, but as I realized the path I was heading down I rolled my momentum and I ended up farther than I ever would have thought I’d been,” he says.
He has shattered the previous record of $8.7 million set by another Louisiana student, Normandie Cormier, in 2019. She is now pursuing her Master’s degree at Louisiana State University.
With only weeks left in the school year, Barnes declares that he isn’t done just yet—his goal is $10 million by the end of this month.
