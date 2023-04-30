Cam’ron Tells Behind-The-Scenes Story Of His Legendary “You Maaaad” Bill O’Reilly Appearance

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron has many iconic pop culture moments, but his Bill O’Reilly appearance tops most.

The Harlem native appeared on O’Reilly’s show in 2003, where his yelling of “You Mad!” and “I got dirt on you, doggie!” made history. And now he’s finally opening up about how he booked a spot on the show during a recent interview with Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg’s KFC Radio podcast on Barstool.

Cam admits that when he was approached about the Fox News show, he had no clue who O’Reilly was, making the interview even more hilarious.

“At the time, I was at Roc-A-Fella, and they had a great publicist at the time,” Cam explained. “A lot of those opportunities were presented but people were scared to take the opportunity so particularly with the Bill O’Reilly’ you mad situation, they was like, ‘You want to go on Bill O’Reilly?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know who Bill O’ Reilly is. Who is that? Not really.’”

The Purple Haze rapper goes on to explain that once the The O’Reilly Factor host immediately generalized him at the beginning of the sitdown, he was ready to fight back.

“So now they just trying to prep me and now I’m extra like, ‘Oh, he’s an a-shole’ so whatever I’m ready for this,” Cam’ron said. “So basically, we get up there and the first thing he says is, ‘Cam’ron who’s known for rhyming about pimpin’ b-tches. And I’m like, ‘Bet, it’s on!’”

Fans of the interview remember that Cam was joined by his Roc-A-Fella brethren Dame Dash, who decided to join Cam’s interview the day before, after he already had his own interview with the talk show host.

“I’m supposed to go on by myself, so I heard Dame was on before that. And Dame is real arrogant, I don’t know. I didn’t see the episode. To where he feel he didn’t get the best of Bill O’ Reilly or whatever,” the Dipset frontman added.

“So, I remember being in the office and Dame comes in the office like, ‘Yo, you going on Bill O’ Reilly tomorrow?’ And I said ‘Yeah, I’m going tomorrow.’ And Dame says, ‘I don’t know if you’re ready by yourself, I’m going with you. No, I’m definitely going with you because you don’t know this type of guy.’”

You can watch Cam’s entire KFC Radio interview here, with the O’Reilly story beginning around the 14-minute mark.

