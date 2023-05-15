Donors Rush To Thank Daniel Penny For Killing Jordan Neely As Online Fundraiser Generates Millions

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

An online fundraiser for the subway vigilante who choked an unarmed Black man to death exceeded $2 million on Monday morning as a good portion of the more than 41,000 donors repeatedly thanked the accused killer for taking the law into his own hands and committing homicide.

Contributions were steadily pouring into Daniel Penny’s legal defense fund days after the 24-year-old Marine was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter for placing Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold for a reported 15 minutes on a subway train in New York City earlier this month.

Most of the donations were attached to “thank you” notes in grateful appreciation for Penny killing the 30-year-old homeless man who was in the throes of a mental health crisis. Many others described him as a “hero” and “good Samaritan” despite the violent nature of his alleged crime committed against a man who witnesses report was not being violent.

The top donation was $20,000, with the second-highest contribution of $10,000 purportedly coming from Vivek Ramaswamy, a longshot Republican candidate for president. Another $10,000 contribution from an anonymous donor offered a note that said, “thank you for protecting the citizens that day.”

One anonymous donor on Monday morning encouraged similar behavior from others.

“We need more people Like Danial Penny,” the donor said.

On Friday night, hours after Penny had been arrested and charged, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted the link to the online crowdfunding site and politicized the prosecution.

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” DeSantis, a former member of the U.S. Navy, tweeted. “We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.”

The page on the crowdfunding site collecting donations for Penny described him as someone who was “protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died,” but eyewitness accounts contradict those claims.

Instead, Penny seemingly reacted to a perceived threat from Neely, who was on the F-line train yelling about being homeless and hungry.

It took nearly two weeks for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to charge Penny even though the local medical examiner’s office determined days after the killing that Neely’s death was a homicide as a result of a neck compression caused by the chokehold.

Graphic video footage recorded from inside the fateful subway car showed Penny steadily tightening his chokehold grip on Neely as two other men assisted the vigilante.

The killing has prompted an outpouring of defense for Penny from conservatives like DeSantis, including Candace Owens, who said she had “no sympathy” for Neely, whom she criminalized by advocating for the return of “insane asylums.”

It was decidedly in that context that fundraising for Penny has soared as he and his legal team prepare to defend him from second-degree manslaughter charges for choking Neely to death.

