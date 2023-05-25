President Biden To Nominate Gen Charles “CQ” Brown As Next Chairman of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff

President Joe Biden has announced his intent to name Gen Charles “CQ” Brown Jr to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He is currently the Air Force Chief of Staff and would replace Gen Mark Milley, whose term ends in September.
If confirmed, he would be the only other black officer holding this top post in US history besides General Colin Powell, who served from 1989-93.
President Biden named him a ” warrior who has descended from a proud line of warriors. “He knows what it means to be in the thick of battle and how to keep your cool when things get hard,” he said. “He gained the respect of our allies and partners around the world who regard General Brown as a trusted partner and a top-notch strategist.”
The chairman is the president’s top military adviser.
Additionally, as Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen Brown oversees the training and equipping of nearly 700,000 military personnel both in the US and abroad.
